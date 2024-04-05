Man United vs Liverpool prediction, team news, kick-off time & TV channel

Man United vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday marks the 242nd meeting between the two.

Kick-off time and TV channel:

UK viewers will be able to tune into Sky Sports Main Event from 2:30 p.m. for all the coverage of Man United vs Liverpool with kick-off scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The network’s coverage on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will include all the pre-match build-up, the match, and post-match analysis and interviews.

For fans wanting to stream the event, the game will also be available on the Sky Go app with coverage starting at the same time.

You can find all you need to know about this weekend’s fierce matchup below.

Man United team news

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both came off injured against Chelsea, suggesting they’re both now major doubts for Sunday’s grudge game.

United’s defensive problems get worse with Victor Lindelof (hamstring), Luke Shaw (muscle strain), Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) all ruled out.

Anthony Martial (groin) and backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir (muscle strain) join the others on the treatment table.

Possible XI: Andre Onana, Aaron Wan–Bissaka, Willy Kambwala, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund

Liverpool team news

Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Alisson (thigh), Trent Alexander–Arnold (knee) are not expected to make their returns until next week, suggesting they may not be available in time to face United.

Joel Matip (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle strain) and Ben Doak (knee) are also ruled out with Wataru Endo a doubt after the midfielder picked up a knock during the Reds’ 2-1 win against Brighton last weekend. The Japanese midfielder was rested last time out so could make his return on the weekend though.

There is some good news though — despite hurting his knee during Thursday’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United, Ibrahimia Konate is expected to feature against Man United. Jurgen Klopp confirmed the defender is fit and well during his post-match press conference.

“Nobody got injured as far as I know today,” the German told reporters. “so recovery started already. We recover and go again.”

Possible XI: Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahimia Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez.

H2H: Red Devils won just once in last 11 league meetings

Man United vs Liverpool is one of England’s most-played fixtures. The pair’s rivalry dates back to April 1894.

This fixture has been played 241 times with Man United winning 91, drawing 69 and losing 81.

Although Man United have the slightly better head-to-head record, the Red Devils have won just one of their last 11 league games against Liverpool.

Momentum is on Ten Hag’s side though — the team’s last encounter came in the FA Cup quarter-finals last month. A thrilling 4-3 game that saw United come out on top.

However, given just how much is at stake at the top of the table, United fans would be wise to expect a much improved performance from their rivals this weekend.

Man United vs Liverpool prediction

Given how vital a win is to keeping their title hopes alive, Liverpool will be right up for Sunday’s game.

Old Trafford is not the fortress is once was, and Klopp knows it. Although the FA Cup quarter-final saw United pip their rivals to a spot in the competition’s semi-finals, this weekend’s game will be a totally different encounter, and one that is hard to imagine the away team losing.

United’s confidence also took a huge blow after they suffered a dramatic 4-3 defeat against Chelsea on Thursday, despite leading 3-2 with just a couple of minutes to play.

Therefore, with everything on the line, including pride, we’re going to back Liverpool to get another three points and continue to push Manchester City and Arsenal all the way.

Prediction: Liverpool to win by at least two goals.