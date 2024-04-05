Manchester United are keen on signing Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key player for the French outfit and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure this summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe who recently became a shareholder at Manchester United owns the French club and therefore it is fair to assume that Manchester United might have an advantage in the transfer race.

As per HITC, Clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with the player in recent months as well.

Manchester United need to bring in midfield reinforcements and the 23-year-old Frenchman could be the ideal addition for them. He will add physicality, defensive cover and technical attributes in the middle of the park.

Thuram is capable of operating as the central midfielder as well as a box to box midfielder. The Frenchman certainly has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and a move to Manchester United will be an exciting opportunity for him.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can secure an agreement with the French outfit and fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals.

Man United need to sign Khephren Thuram

Manchester United will have to improve their squad if they want to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons. Signing a quality central midfielder should be one of their top priorities.

Sofyan Amrabat has been quite underwhelming since joining the club and the Fiorentina midfielder will move on in the summer upon the expiry of his loan deal. Thuram could be the ideal upgrade on him.