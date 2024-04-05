Manchester United have reportedly offered a new deal to the highly-rated winger Bendito Mantato.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are hoping to secure the long-term future of the 16-year-old winger who is highly rated within the club.

???????? Manchester United have offered new deal to 16 year old winger Bendito Mantato, including potential pact for future pro-contract. Up to Mantato now, he’s considering the proposal while many important clubs are keen on signing him on a free by paying compensation. pic.twitter.com/Abwlnil3Zg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2024

Mantato could develop into an important first-team player for Manchester United with the right guidance. He has the potential to develop into a useful player for the Red Devils and it will be interesting to see if he’s ready to commit his long-term future to the club.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them will be quite attractive for any player. The talented young winger does not have any reason to force an exit from Old Trafford and therefore it is fair to assume that he could agree to the new deal on the table.

In addition to that, Manchester United have included an agreement for a future professional contract with the player in his new deal.

Other clubs keen on Bendito Mantato

Romano claims that many important clubs are keen on signing the highly-rated winger and they want to sign him on a free transfer by paying substantial compensation. It will be interesting to see if the youngster is attracted to the lucrative proposals ahead of him.

Mantato needs to focus on his development for now and he needs to stay at a club where he will get ample opportunities and a clear pathway to the first team. If Manchester United can provide him with such assurances, staying at Old Trafford would be ideal for him.