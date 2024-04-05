Mauricio Pochettino believes he’s felt a connection with Chelsea fans for the first time

Mauricio Pochettino believes he felt a connection with the Chelsea fans for the first time following the incredible 4-3 victory over Manchester United on Thursday night.

Cole Palmer scored twice in the final 80 seconds of the game with his goals coming in the tenth and 11th minutes of injury time.

The Argentine has been accused of not showing enough passion on the touchline by Chelsea fans but he couldn’t contain his emotion as he celebrated wildly with his players and coaching staff.

Pochettino starting to build a connection with Chelsea fans?

It was always going to be difficult for the 52-year-old to win over the Chelsea faithful given his past with arch rivals Tottenham, and poor results including the Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool haven’t helped his cause.

Pochettino has spoken about how he doesn’t want to be a ‘badge kisser’ and believes the victory against United was needed to keep fans behind him and the project.

In quotes picked up by The Standard Pochettino emphasised just how important the fans are.

“The fans are so important in football,” the Argentine said.

“I am so happy, not only for the three points or because our performance was better than Manchester United, but because this was my first time here at Stamford Bridge that I started to feel a connection with the fans.”

“That will be really helpful for us until the end of the season. That, for me, should be what’s really important.”

Conor Gallagher and a penalty from Palmer had given Chelsea a 2-0 lead before United struck back with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and a Bruno Fernandes.

Pochettino and Chelsea were staring a very damaging defeat in the face before Palmer equalised from the spot in the 99th minute following a foul by Diogo Dalot on Noni Madueke.

The 21-year-old then struck home the winner in the 100th minute as he picked up the ball unmarked on the edge of the box and fired home the latest winner in Premier League history.

It will take more than a victory against the Red Devils to get the fans back onside but there is still plenty to play for this season with the Blues still in with a chance of winning the FA Cup and finishing in the top six.

Next up for Pochettino is a trip to bottom club Sheffield United on Sunday in another must win game if the Blues are going to finish in the top six.