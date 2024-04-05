Mikel Arteta hands Emile Smith Rowe a boost by saying he’s still part of his plans

Mikel Arteta has handed Emile Smith Rowe a boost by saying the midfielder is still part of his plans at Arsenal.

Smith Rowe made his mark on the Arsenal side under Arteta in 2020 and a year later signed a new five year contract and took then number ten shirt.

Since that point it is has been really difficult for the 23-year-old who has been hit by injuries, but even when fit he has struggled for minutes.

Smith Rowe still part of Arteta’s plans?

On Wednesday night Smith Rowe was handed just his fourth start of the season against Luton and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands putting in an impressive performance.

The midfielder played a part in both goals as the Gunners ran out comfortable 2-0 winners with Arteta able to rest some key players ahead of crucial run of games both domestically and in Europe.

Chelsea were interested in Smith Rowe and made an approach for the Arsenal academy graduate last summer.

Speaking before this weekend’s game against Brighton, in quotes picked up by The Standard the Spaniard reaffirmed that Smith Rowe still remained part of his plans.

“Yeah, I just look at him and what happened in the last seasons especially, but what happened three seasons ago as well”, Arteta said.

Smith Rowe, who has two years remaining on his current deal, has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

Arsenal are still fighting on two fronts, and Arteta is likely to need to call on all of his squad as the Gunners look to win a first Premier League title in twenty years, and the Champions League for the first time in their history.