Newcastle add England international defender to their transfer wish list

Due to the absence of two starting centre backs until the new year, Newcastle United already have an injury crisis for the next season.

Following surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligament injuries, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles will be out for six to nine months.

This suggests that both the players will be unable to return in 2024.

Given that backup must be found for both players immediately, this double blow will undoubtedly have had an impact on Newcastle’s summer recruitment ambitions.

Eddie Howe may reconsider his interest in Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, according to Football Insider.

After Palace stated it would require a “massive” amount before they would ever contemplate selling the centre-back, the Magpies decided against making a January move for him.

Newcastle would be hoping to reach an agreement for Guehi

With teams having more time to locate replacements, summer negotiations are always more smoother, thus Newcastle will be hopeful that Crystal Palace’s position would soften.

The 23-year-old has played in 22 Premier League games for Crystal Palace this season as they’ve had some difficulties compared to previous seasons.

With a knee injury keeping him out of action for the time being, Guehi is anticipated to return later this month and compete for a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Newcastle would be hoping to come to a deal for the former Chelsea defender, but Palace will still want to make sure they’re receiving a decent offer.

Newcastle have endured a difficult season

After an incredible last season, this season has been tough for the Magpies. They qualified for the Champions League last season which is out of their reach now.

They reached the final of the Carabao Cup after an impressive run while this season they’ve failed to perform well in the domestic cup competitions.

Injuries to key players have halted their progress but Howe would be hoping to change that next season by adding depth to his squad.