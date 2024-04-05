Newcastle eye summer move for Bournemouth defender

Newcastle are weighing up a move for Bournemouth centre back Lloyd Kelly who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Long term injuries to centre backs Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles has accelerated the Magpies need to get a deal done for Kelly with their central defensive options somewhat depleted.

Newcastle are also likely to lose Paul Dummett at the end of the season with the defender out of contract and unlikely to be offered a new deal.

Given Newcastle are facing issues with Premier League profit and sustainability rules signing Kelly on a free transfer, coupled with his Premier League experience would represent a smart acquisition for Eddie Howe’s men.

Lloyd Kelly to join Newcastle this summer?

Kelly joined Bournemouth from Bristol City back in 2019 and is reportedly going to be a man in demand this summer with Mail Sport reporting that as well as Newcastle, AC Milan and clubs from Germany are interested his services.

The report adds that Newcastle’s pursuit of the 25-year-old is being handled by recruitment chief Steve Nickson in the absence of a sporting director, due to Dan Ashworth’s impending move to Manchester United.

Talks with Kelly’s camp are believed to have been ongoing in the background but there is rumoured to still be some negotiating on fees expected by intermediaries working on the deal which could be a potential problem.

Kelly has featured 18 times in all competitions for Bournemouth this season and has struggled to hold down a regular place in the starting eleven due to injuries which have forced him to miss 15 games and manager Andoni Iraola preferring other options.

Bournemouth are back in action this weekend as they travel to Luton looking to make it four Premier League wins in a row, while Newcastle head to Fulham needing a win to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League.