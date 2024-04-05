Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a reliable Premier League defender and his performances attracted the attention of the Magpies, according to a report from Football Insider.

The defender is reportedly valued at around £60 million and it should prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the defender at the end of the season.

Guehi will want to join the big club in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he’s open to a switch to Newcastle.

The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they have an ambitious project. However, they will not be able to offer him European football next season. Newcastle have had a disappointing campaign so far and they will need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window.

Signing a quality defender should be one of their priorities. They have looked quite vulnerable defensively and Eddie Howe needs to bring in a quality partner for Sven Botman. Guehi is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Newcastle.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can secure an agreement with Crystal Palace in the coming months.