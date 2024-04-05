Liverpool should not be put off by Xabi Alonso’s recent statement confirming he will remain at Bayer Leverkusen next season.

That is the view of former attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Premier League giants should ‘step up their pursuit’ of the Spaniard.

Enjoying a hugely impressive campaign with Leverkusen, Alonso, 42, is on the verge of guiding the Germans to their first-ever Bundesliga title — potentially remaining unbeaten too.

Consequently, the former Liverpool midfielder emerged as the favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp after the 56-year-old announced he will be leaving his role at the end of the season. Alonso’s public decision to stay at Leverkusen killed all speculation though.

Liverpool told not to give up on Xabi Alonso

However, Collymore believes Michael Edwards, who recently returned to the club as their CEO of football, should prove his worth by continuing to target Alonso.

“It’s time for Liverpool to step up their pursuit,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“So what, he came out with an “I’m staying“ moment last week. Could you imagine a Real Madrid saying: “OK, we’ll leave you be then”? — Absolutely not! — They’d dig their heels in and make sure the world knows they’re going to get their man. That’s what Liverpool now need to do.

“It’s Alonso’s destiny. He’s a perfect fit, at the perfect time in Liverpool’s evolution, and with the greatest respect to Bayer Leverkusen, the only way is down after this season, so come on Michael Edwards, you’ve got the big job, the big title, so earn your keep and make it your mission to bring Alonso home.”

As things stand for Alonso, all focus will undoubtedly be on finishing the season with Leverkusen as strongly as possible. It isn’t just domestically the German side are flourishing — not only do they have the DFB-Pokal final to play against FC Koln in May but a huge Europa League quarter-final against West Ham United also awaits.

