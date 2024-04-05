Torquay United enter administration following a 10 point deduction

National League South side Torquay United have entered into administration.

The Gulls lost 10 points last month; no more sanctions will be imposed. Owner Clarke Osborne declared in February that he intended to put the club into administration.

It follows the Thursday night deadline for submitting an offer for the club.

Due to the club’s Saturday trip to Welling United, the matches against Torquay will still go on.

The appointment of Begbies Traynor’s Scott Kippax, Neil Vinnicombe, and Simon Haskew as joint administrators of Torquay United AFC Limited has been confirmed today.

Supporters are reassured that Torquay United’s entry into administration will not have any further impact on the team’s National League South status, as the club has already been hit with a ten-point deduction for announcing its intention to appoint administrators on February 22, 2024.

A statement shared to the club website reads:

“With Torquay United having already been subject of a ten-point deduction for announcing its intention to appoint administrators on 22nd February 2024, supporters are assured that the Club being placed into administration will have no additional bearing on the team’s National League South status, and that no further points deduction will be applied.

“At the moment, it will very much be business as usual on and off the pitch here at Plainmoor, with Aaron Downes’ side looking forward to the remaining five fixtures in order to retain their National League South status, whilst the Club continues to rely on all income generated to continue functioning during this interim period, through usual club business and fundraising, and also via the generous donations it continues to receive from supporters.”

The club will use all proceeds from ticket sales, food and drink sales, and retail sales during this present period to maintain operations.

The Gulls were demoted from League Two in 2014, and after the conclusion of last season, they were demoted once again, this time to the sixth tier.

With five games remaining, they are now five points above the relegation zone.

The choice to enter administration results in Chairman Clarke Osborne’s shareholding being terminated.

After just ten years of absence from the Football League, Torquay now face the possibility of dropping down to the seventh division.