Tottenham ace being linked with a loan move to Premier League club

Bournemouth are interested in signing young Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz on loan next summer.

According to Argentinean journalist Uriel Lugt of Mercado de Pases, the Premier League club are keeping a keen eye on Veliz’s situation right now.

The youngster was sent on loan to Sevilla in the January transfer window so that it could help his development but they have been left disappointed by how the Spanish club have treated him.

The Argentinean striker has made just three appearances, all from the bench, accumulating a mere 23 minutes of game time.

This lack of playing time at Sevilla has led to criticism of their handling of the player, with former Tottenham scout Bryan King calling for an end to the loan deal and Veliz’s return to Spurs.

It has been recently reported by Fabrizio Romano that the club have started formulating a new loan move with a different plan in mind for Veliz’s development.