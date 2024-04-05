Tottenham ace being linked with a loan move to Premier League club

Bournemouth are interested in signing young Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz on loan next summer.
According to Argentinean journalist Uriel Lugt of Mercado de Pases, the Premier League club are keeping a keen eye on Veliz’s situation right now.
The youngster was sent on loan to Sevilla in the January transfer window so that it could help his development but they have been left disappointed by how the Spanish club have treated him.
The Argentinean striker has made just three appearances, all from the bench, accumulating a mere 23 minutes of game time.
This lack of playing time at Sevilla has led to criticism of their handling of the player, with former Tottenham scout Bryan King calling for an end to the loan deal and Veliz’s return to Spurs.
It has been recently reported by Fabrizio Romano that the club have started formulating a new loan move with a different plan in mind for Veliz’s development.
Regardless of the outcome, it is understood that Veliz will be returning to Tottenham from Sevilla, with discussions regarding his future set to take place in the coming months.
He shared on X:
“Tottenham are preparing new loan with different plan for Alejo Véliz for next season as he’s not playing at Sevilla.”
“Spurs want guaranteed game time for Alejo for next year as discussions will follow in the upcoming months.”
“Véliz, set to return from Sevilla in any case.”
It is likely that Spurs will opt to loan him to another English club next season. Whether it is to a Championship club or a Premier League club remains to be seen.
But interest from Bournemouth is indicative of the fact that the top-flight clubs see potential in him.