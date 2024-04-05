Tottenham could offer 23-year-old in a deal to sign summer target

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Genoa attacker Albert Gudmundsson at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has done quite well for the Italian club and his performances have attracted the attention of Tottenham.

A report from Inter Live claims that former Tottenham director Fabio Paratci is keen on signing the Icelandic attacker this summer and he could convince the north London club to offer €28-30 million for the player along with Djed Spence in part-exchange.

The 23-year-old right-back is currently on loan at the Italian club and the opportunity to make his move permanent along with a substantial amount of money could be quite tempting for Genoa.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement soon.

Gudmundsson has been linked with other European clubs as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Albert Gudmundsson could fancy Tottenham move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for the 26-year-old attacker. He has 13 goals in all competitions this season and he could leave the line for Tottenham next season. His arrival will allow players like Son Heung-min to operate in a more natural role as the wide forward.

In addition to that, Spurs need more depth in the attacking unit and signing a goal scorer should be their top priority. Gudmundsson has proven himself in Italian football and we will look to make his mark in the Premier League now.

Spurs are an ambitious club and they have been quite impressive this season. They are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and that could make them an attractive destination for players.

Gudmundsson will certainly be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League with them like season. It will be interesting to see if the attacker can hit the ground running and make an immediate impact at his new club if the transfer goes to in the summer.