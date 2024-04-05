Marcus Rashford’s work rate during his substitute appearance in Thursday’s 4-3 loss to Chelsea has drawn criticism from Manchester United supporters.

The shocking video that has surfaced from the Red Devils’ spectacular defeat at Stamford Bridge hasn’t done anything to ease the growing hostility between Rashford and the supporters.

The 26-year-old had scored in three of his previous four games, so Erik ten Hag’s decision to bench him caused some controversy.

Antony started the match in place of Rashford and displayed one of his better performances for the club after giving away a penalty in the early stages of the match.

In the 66th minute, Rashford replaced Rasmus Hojlund and Man United suddenly went 3-2 up thanks to Alejandro Garnacho’s second goal on the night.

Man United worked hard to hold onto their lead but a 100th minute equaliser and a 101st minute winner from Cole Palmer broke their defensive wall and handed them a dramatic defeat.

Throughout a dismal season in which he has only scored eight goals across all competitions as opposed to his career-best total of 30 in 2022–2023—Rashford’s work rate has been frequently criticised.

Marcus Rashford can be seen putting little effort

A footage has emerged from the Chelsea vs Manchester United match in which Rashford can be seen slowly moving and not pressing the opponent.

Marcus Rashford’s work rate during the game last night. 🤯 If I was a United fan I’d be absolutely fuming with this… Unacceptable. 🤬pic.twitter.com/bszpdFOrTt — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) April 5, 2024

Video that has been re-posted online depicts Rashford letting Palmer pass him close to the midway line, seemingly without any desire to seize the opportunity and initiate an attacking move.

Man United fans want to see their players fight for the club and not take playing for the Red Devils for granted.

Even if the results have not gone their way most of the times recently, they at least want the players to give their 100% to the club’s cause.

Fans on social media expressed their opinion on Marcus Rashford

One fan replied to the video: “Lol this isn’t new, he’s been like this for a while, useless”

Another fan wrote: “He’s literally like this week in week out, idk how more people haven’t clocked it.”

A third one wrote: “This is totally unacceptable”