West Ham move for former UCL winning manager ruled out

West Ham United manager David Moyes has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Hammers have been quite mediocre in the league in recent weeks, and the Scottish manager’s future remains uncertain.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers decide to part ways with him at the end of the season.

Moyes helped West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League, but the performances in the Premier League have been below par.

West Ham have an exciting squad at their disposal and they should be doing better.

The Hammers have been linked with a number of managers in recent weeks, including the former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

The German manager has a close relationship with the West Ham director Tim Steidten. Naturally, there have been links about a potential move to West Ham.

However, West Ham insider Sam Whetstone has now revealed that Thomas Tuchel has previously turned down a move to West Ham and he has no desire to join the London club, even if the job is available.

“Reports that Thomas Tuchel is being lined up to take over from David Moyes this summer are wide of the mark,” Whetstone said on X. “The former Chelsea man rejected a past approach by West Ham prior to the appointment of David Moyes and sources close to the manager insist he has no interest or desire in managing the Hammers should the position be available.”

It will be interesting to see who West Ham appoints as a replacement for Moyes at the end of the season should they decide to let him leave.