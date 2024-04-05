What Chelsea fans chanted at Mason Mount during Man United win

Mason Mount’s comeback at Stamford Bridge was one to forget as Chelsea beat Manchester United in a thrilling 4-3 win.

The former Blues star was a late substitute and he failed to make any impact on the match.

However, he had an unforgettable experience at Stamford Bridge as he saw Cole Palmer inspire Chelsea to a memorable win against rivals Man United.

As soon as he was about to come on, Mount was received by huge jeers from the Stamford Bridge crowd, who did not hesitate in showing their dissatisfaction for the England midfielder.

Chelsea fans had a go at former midfielder

Following Chelsea’s exciting victory over Man United yesterday, journalist Nizaar Kinsella has revealed the chants that Chelsea supporters were shouting at Mount.

The journalist posted on his X account what the Chelsea fans were chanting to have a go at their former midfielder.

Chants of “Mason what’s the score” from some in the Matthew Harding End. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 4, 2024

He said: “Chants of “Mason what’s the score” from some in the Matthew Harding End.”

Although the Blues celebrated their victory, many will remember that they almost threw away what had been a fantastic start to the game.

Palmer has been viewed as a kind of replacement for Mount this season, and they were once again grateful to him.

Cole Palmer inspired Chelsea to famous win

The youngster inspired the London club to a dramatic comeback and pushed his status further as the club’s outstanding choice of player of the season.

This was their first win against Man United in 12 matches in all competitions and they have Palmer to thank to for his brilliant hat-trick.

Mount’s replacement is shining for the Blues while the midfielder himself has had a disappointing season at Man United.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make a permanent place in the starting line up at Old Trafford because of fitness issues that have also resulted in his poor form.