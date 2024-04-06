Ipswich Town are pushing hard for a return to the Premier League and should they secure promotion, the Championship club will consider a move for West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell.

The Tractor Boys have been enjoying a successful campaign so far and are firmly in the promotion picture. Kieran McKenna’s team have played some very exciting football throughout the season and would make a welcome addition to the Premier League.

Ipswich will need to add seasoned players to their ranks if they move up to the English top flight and they are reportedly interested in their former player and current West Ham star, Aaron Cresswell.

The left-back spent three years at Portman Road and could be open to a return next season.

West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell could return to Ipswich Town

A return to Ipswich would be a cool moment for Cresswell but it will be emotional leaving West Ham having spent 10 years at the London club.

The defender joined the Hammers in 2014 and went on to play 342 matches, scoring 11 goals and producing a further 37 assists, while also winning the Europa Conference League last season.

A lot needs to happen before a return to Ipswich can be completed but with a contract expiring at the end of the campaign, the 34-year-old will be leaving either way.