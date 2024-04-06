Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club and he needs to leave in order to play regularly. David Raya is the first goalkeeper at Arsenal now, and it will be interesting to see if the England international can secure a move away from Arsenal at the end of the season.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that Newcastle could be prepared to offer him an exit route in the summer and the player is open to considering the move. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can convince the player to join them.

The Magpies have Nick Pope as their first-choice goalkeeper right now, but they could certainly use more quality and depth in the position. Ramsdale could compete with Pope for the starting spot next season.

The report further states that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is a fan of Ramsdale having worked with the player during his time at Bournemouth. The 25-year-old goalkeeper could be keen on a reunion as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Ramsdale could improve Newcastle

Ramsdale has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League and he would improve Newcastle if he joined them.

The Magpies have an ambitious project and they could be an attractive destination for him. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the country and they have the resources to put together a formidable squad capable of challenging for trophies in the coming seasons.

Ramsdale needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a permanent exit from Arsenal would be ideal for all parties.