Aaron Ramsdale will leave Arsenal this summer with Newcastle amongst the interested clubs

Aaron Ramsdale is set to leave Arsenal this summer with Newcastle interested in signing the England international.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal in a surprise move from Sheffield United for a reported £24m in 2021, and was Mikel Arteta’s first choice goalkeeper before losing his place to summer signing David Raya this season.

Newcastle are reportedly in the market for a new goalkeeper and have been without the injured Nick Pope, who has been sidelined since December with a shoulder problem.

Ramsdale to leave Arsenal this summer?

It’s been a difficult season for the 25-year-old and it appears unlikely he will become the Gunners first choice keeper again given Raya’s loan move is set to become permanent this summer.

The England international started Arsenal’s first four Premier League games but has only made seven appearances in all competitions, and two of those came against Brentford with Raya ineligible to play against his parent club.

A lack of game time has lead to constant speculation about Ramsdale’s future and Football Insider have reported that he will definitely leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Eddie Howe’s side are believed to be unlikely to pay in excess of £30m for Ramsdale’s services with the report adding that a number of other Premier League clubs are monitoring the goalkeeper’s situation.

Ramsdale has made 89 appearances for Arsenal in total and has kept 32 clean sheets.

It remains to be seen what Arsenal’s asking price will be the for the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth goalkeeper but it appears there won’t be a shortage of suitors come the summer.

It would seem unlikely Ramsdale will play for Arsenal again this season unless Raya gets injured and if he departs this summer he could have already played his last game for the club.

Ramsdale could end his time at Arsenal by winning the Premier League or Champions League with the Gunners still in with a chance of winning both competitions.