Jurgen Klopp is delighted to have “incredible footballer” at Liverpool amid recent form

Alexis Mac Allister has been one of the best signings Liverpool have made in recent years and Jurgen Klopp cannot get enough of the World Cup winner.

The Reds acquired the services of the midfielder from Brighton last summer as part of a £35m deal.

That has proven to be a bargain as the Argentina star has made a massive difference at Anfield and has stepped up in recent weeks to push Liverpool towards the Premier League title.

Mac Allister has been moved from the six to eight position and has thrived in his new role. Across the Merseyside club’s last six league outings, the 25-year-old has produced three goals and four assists.

The former Brighton star most recently saved the Reds’ bushes with a stunning goal against Sheffield United and his manager has been full of praise for the World Cup winner.

Liverpool boss full of praise for “incredible” Alexis Mac Allister

Speaking to Sky Sports about Mac Allister, Klopp seems like a man in awe of his summer signing. “How can you not love a player like him or a boy like him?” The German boss said via Anfield Edition.

“He’s incredible; he’s educated in the best possible way; he’s really full of life, confident, funny, smart. An incredible footballer.”

Mac Allister and Liverpool will be hoping the midfielder can continue his influential form across the remaining games of the season as there is a Premier League title to be won. The Reds travel to bitter rivals Man United at the weekend knowing a win will keep them on top of the table for another week.