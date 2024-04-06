Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye.

According to a report from Tutto Juve, Chelsea and Arsenal will compete with Juventus for the 19-year-old central defender and they are showing strong interest in securing his services.

The talented young defender is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him he could develop into an important first-team player for Chelsea with the right guidance. The Blues have invested in a number of young players recently and the Barcelona defender will only add to the pool of young talent at the club.

Chelsea have one of the best youth setups in European football and they have nurtured multiple young players into established first-team stars. They could help Faye fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat the competition from the other European clubs and secure his signature.

Barcelona might not want to sell a prized young prospect like him anytime soon but they are under financial duress and therefore they could be forced to cash in on the player if there is a lucrative proposal on the table.

Arsenal want Mikayil Faye

Meanwhile, Arsenal one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be quite tempting for the 19-year-old defender as well. Arsenal have been competing for the league title since last season and they have a talented squad. They have the resources to compete at the highest level consistently.

They could use more depth in the defensive unit as well, and the Barcelona defender would be a future investment for them. Mikel Arteta could help the youngster fulfil his potential at the North London club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.