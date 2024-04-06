Agent of 36-goal striker meeting interested clubs on Saturday night, Arsenal expected to be there

Sporting CP and Benfica face each other in a top-of-the-table clash in Portugal on Saturday night and the agent of Viktor Gyokeres is using this fixture as a chance to meet clubs interested in his client.

The striker has been in sensational form this season producing 36 goals and 15 assists across 41 matches for Sporting. This has attracted a lot of attention from around Europe and according to Fabrizio Romano, the player’s agent, Hasan Çetinkaya, is expected to be present at the Sporting-Benfica game in Lisbon on Saturday night.

The transfer expert says that the agent will host a round of meetings with interested clubs with the talks set to be focussed around Gyokeres’ €100m price tag.

This is what Sporting expects interested parties to pay as it is the release clause in the contract he has signed until 2028.

Premier League clubs have been heavily linked to the Sweden international in recent weeks, no one more so than Arsenal.

Will Arsenal pay €100m for Viktor Gyokeres this summer?

Mikel Arteta’s main priority this summer is to add a striker to his squad and Gyokeres is one name heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

Ivan Toney was originally seen as the player the Gunners would go after but things seem to have changed as the summer transfer window gets closer.

Gyokeres seems to have a lot of potential but €100m is a lot to be paying for the 25-year-old, especially when he is coming from a league with a big gap to the Premier League.

Man United were burned by this with Antony and it is something Arsenal will need to keep in mind. There is a long way to go before Gyokeres’ future becomes clearer but this latest update indicates that a summer move is on the cards for the striker.