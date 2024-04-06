Arsenal vs Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the Champions League is one of this season’s standout fixtures.

Next week’s blockbuster quarter-final showdown will see two of Europe’s biggest powerhouses go head-to-head for the chance to reach the competition’s semi-final stage.

The tie’s first leg will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners the favourites to take command of the fixture before heading to the Allianz Arena for the reverse leg on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Arsenal team news

Jurrien Timber (knee) is close to making his long-awaited comeback after recently returning to first-team training but the Dutchman is not yet ready to feature.

Possible XI: David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Declan Rice, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz.

Bayern Munich team news

Noussair Mazraoui (unknown), Noel Aseko Nkili (ankle), Tarek Buchmann (thigh), Manuel Neuer (muscle), Aleksandar Pavlovic (knock), Sacha Boey (hamstring), Leroy Sane (groin) and Bouna Sarr (cruciate ligament) are all expected to miss out.

Harry Kane, after coming through Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Heidenheim unscathed, is set to start against his old rivals.

Possible XI: Sven Ulreich, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min–jae, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane.

H2H: Gunners lost last three meetings

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich is one of this season’s most eagerly anticipated Champions League matchups.

This fixture has been played 12 times in the past with Arsenal winning three, drawing two and losing seven.

However, although Bayern Munich have the better head-to-head record, the Gunners’ formidable form this season, both in European and domestically, will increase expectations, and could see them end their three-game losing run against next week’s opponents.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich prediction

Even though Arsenal’s record against Bayern Munich is not the best, they’re hard not to back.

Bayern Munich, although capable of going the whole way on their day, are far from at their best. With Thomas Tuchel recently conceding the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen, the Bavarians’ season hinges on the Champions League, so for that reason alone, do not expect Tuesday game to be a walk in the park for the home team.

Nevertheless, given the contrast in the team’s campaigns, as well as the impact both managers are having on their respective squads, we’re going to go with an Arsenal win but wouldn’t rule out Harry Kane returning to his former rivals’ stomping ground and making it a nervous encounter.

Prediction: Arsenal to win and both teams to score.

Kick-off time and TV channel:

UK viewers will be able to tune into TNT Sports from 7:00 p.m. for all the coverage of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

The network’s coverage on both TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate will include all the pre-match build-up, the match, and post-match analysis and interviews.

For fans wanting to stream the event, the game will also be available on the Discovery+ app with coverage starting at the same time.