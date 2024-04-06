Aston Villa have been urged to make a move for the Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Ardblaster.

They will need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Ty Bracey has urged the West Midlands outfit to get rid of players like Philippe Coutinho and Leander Dendoncker at the end of the season.

Aston Villa must look to add more quality to their squad in the summer and getting rid of the dead wood in the squad should be one of their priorities.

Ardblaster is highly rated in the Premier League and the 19-year-old could develop into an important player for Aston Villa. He will be tempted to join the West Midlands club especially if they manage to secure European qualification.

Sheffield United are one of the favourites to go down to the Championship and the 19-year-old will want to continue playing at a high level.

Oliver Ardblaster will add depth to Aston Villa midfield

Villa will need more options at their disposal next season especially if they secure European qualification. They need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts.

The opportunity to work with the top class manager like Unai Emery will be quite tempting for the young midfielder and the Spanish manager could help him fulfil his potential.

Emery has proven himself at multiple clubs throughout his career and he will look to put together a formidable squad at Aston Villa. Signing talented young players like Oliver Ardblaster will certainly be an exciting option for the Aston Villa manager.