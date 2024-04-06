Fulham keeper Bernd Leno gave a savage reply when asked where he would place Jordan Pickford, during a blind ranking challenge conducted by Sky Sports Germany.

In the challenge, Leno was tasked with ranking various goalkeepers without knowing the identity of each one beforehand.

As he worked through his selections, placing names like Manuel Neuer, Alisson Becker, and Thibaut Courtois in the top spots, he was given the name of Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Leno does not rate Pickford

The German only had fourth, sixth and seventh to choose from as all the rest were already filled.

With a smirk, he brutally said “20!” before quickly retracting his statement with a laugh, adding, “I’m joking!” He could not contain his laughter, as a woman in the background could also be heard laughing.

Ultimately, Leno settled on placing Pickford in the seventh position. However, when asked to rank himself among the selected goalkeepers, Leno humorously removed Pickford from the list and replaced him with himself.

