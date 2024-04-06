Looking for Arsenal vs Bayern Munich tickets? — Look no further.

One of the Champions League’s biggest matchups is fast approaching… Arsenal vs Bayern Munich.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are looking to carry their formidable league form into Europe where they hope to pile the misery onto the soon-to-depart Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern Munich may not be having their best season, but they’re still a force to be reckoned with and there can be no complacency from the home team.

Irrespective of which team comes out of the first leg on top, fans are in for a real treat when these two powerhouses square off on Tuesday night at the Emirates, and if you’re hoping to secure a ticket so you can witness the event live, you’ve come to the right place.

Read on for all you need to know about how to buy Arsenal vs Bayern Munich tickets.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich tickets: How to buy

As all matchday-going football fans know, getting tickets to such a high-profile Champions League game can prove very difficult.

The best way to buy a ticket is to become a member of the club’s official ticketing program. Tickets are made available to members for all competitions, including European matches. They’re sold via a ballot process.

Applications to become a member of Arsenal are now closed but you can submit your application for the 2024-25 season here.

If you have failed to secure a ticket through the clubs, don’t worry, because Live Football Tickets is a safe and genuine alternative ticket supplier, and has plenty of availability for Tuesday night’s event.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets to Arsenal vs Bayern Munich on Live Football Tickets start from £378.00.

Buyers can choose from a wide range of options, including the number of tickets, the seat’s location and whether or not they want to sit among the home, or away, supporters.

Hospitality tickets cost considerably more and their increased price should be factored in when deciding on a matchday budget.

How to get to the Emirates

Situated in the north of London, the Emirates stadium is one of the easiest grounds to get to.

Fans can get to the Emirates stadium by bus, taxi and tube. The closest tube to the stadium is the Piccadilly Line, which is just a three minute walk away from the ground.

If travelling to the game, you are advised to plan your journey in advance using the TFL journey planner.