Chelsea looking at Girona striker as an alternative to Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have scouted Girona’s Artem Dovbyk as they look at possible alternatives to Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Blues are having another difficult season despite heavy investment last summer and are facing the possibility of missing out on European football for the second consecutive season.

Whilst Mauricio Pochettino’s side have improved in front of goal compared to last season they still lack a top level centre forward, and the club are set to address that issue this summer.

Chelsea looking at alternatives to Osimhen?

Chelsea’s number one target to fill the centre forward position is reportedly Napoli’s Osimhen who is believed to have a release clause of around £113m.

Todd Boehly would love to bring the Nigerian to Stamford Bridge this summer, and Chelsea have a rich history with African players with the likes of Didier Drogba, John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien and Salomon Kalou all having great success in west London.

The Blues will face competition for the Nigerian international this summer with PSG reportedly interested in the forward as they look to rebuild after Kylian Mbappe’s inevitable move to Real Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT reports that Chelsea have looked at Dovbyk, who has established himself as one of the best strikers in Spain this season as Girona aim to qualify for the Champions League.

The Ukrainian striker has scored 16 goals in 28 La Liga appearances and is level with Jude Bellingham at the top of the scoring charts.

Chelsea have also been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Ivan Toney of Brentford.

Nicolas Jackson has led the line for the west London club for the majority of this season due to injury problems for Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja deemed not good enough.

The Senegalese international has scored nine Premier League goals in his debut campaign in England and has provided four assists.

With the Blues believed to be sailing close to the wind in regards to financial fair play and Premier League profit and sustainability rules they really can’t afford anymore expensive mistakes in the transfer window.