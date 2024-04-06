Chelsea could offer key player in a deal to sign 24-year-old La Liga star

Chelsea are keen on signing the Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has established himself as an important player for Real Madrid since joining the club and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit are prepared to let him leave in the summer.

A report from Defensa Central claims that Chelsea would be willing to offer Reece James in exchange for the French international midfielder.

James has been linked to the move to Real Madrid in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit are prepared to accept the offer if it is presented. There is no doubt that the Chelsea defender is one of the best fullbacks in European football right now, and he could prove to be the ideal long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

Tchouameni would improve Chelsea

Meanwhile, Tchouameni is highly rated as well and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top class player with the right guidance, and Chelsea would do well to secure his services. They need more quality in the middle middle of the park and the 24 year-old Real Madrid star will add control, composure, and defensive cover to the side.

The French international has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier league and he could make an immediate impact at Chelsea if he joins the club. However, the Blues have been quite mediocre this season and they are unlikely to secure European qualification. It will be interesting to see if the Frenchman is willing to join a club without European football next season.