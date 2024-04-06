Leeds United attacker Mateo Joseph is highly rated within the club and manager Daniel Farke has given him quite a few opportunities in recent months.

According to journalist Phil Hay, the 20-year-old attacker seems to have overtaken Joel Piroe in the pecking order and he is now pushing to dislodge Patrick Bamford as well.

Phil Hay has revealed that Farke has chosen to give Joseph more opportunities from the bench compared to Piroe and that suggests that he prefers the youngster over the 24-year-old.

Leeds paid £900,000 for Joseph when they signed him and they will hope to help him establish himself as an important first-team member for the side.

There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him.

Joseph will look to help Leeds get promoted

It will be interesting to see if the 20-year-old can help Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, the likes of Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford will be pushing for the starting spot as well. The competition for places will help Leeds improve as a team.

As for Joseph, he will be delighted with the opportunities that have come his way so far and he will be hoping to prove his quality to Daniel Farke in the coming weeks.