Eddie Howe tells eight Newcastle United players they have to leave

Newcastle United have reportedly told multiple academy prospects that they will have to leave the club this summer, including two who featured in the Premier League this season.

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, both Michael Ndiweni and Maadou Diallo have been informed that they will not receive new contracts at the end of the season despite featuring in Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Chelsea in November.

Ndiweni is currently on loan to Scottish League One club Annan Athletic where he has scored twice in 10 appearances, while Diallo made the bench for the Magpies’ latest game against Everton.

In addition to these, Lucas de Bolle, Dylan Stephenson, Kyle Crossley, Jordan Hackett and goalkeepers Jude Smith and Will Brown are all expected to leave St James’ Park at the end of the season as Eddie Howe does not plan to use them.

Newcastle have been trying to improve their youth set-up ever since the new owners took over and this is another step in levelling it up.