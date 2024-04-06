How to get Euro 2024 tickets to attend matches in Germany this summer

The UEFA European Championship is back this summer and the 2024 addition will take place in Germany. Here is how to get Euro 2024 tickets to see Europe’s biggest countries and players battle it out.

The 2020 addition took place across Europe in 2021 due to the pandemic and it was worth the wait as it was a splendid tournament.

Plenty of storylines emerged from the month of football and it culminated with a final at London’s Wembley Stadium. England managed to reach it but ultimately fell short at the hands of Italy in a penalty shootout.

Gareth Southgate’s men will be hoping to go one step further this summer but many other contenders will feel they can win the tournament. Germany will fancy getting their hands on the trophy in front of their home fans, France have the strongest team on the continent, and can Italy defend their crown at Euro 2024?

Every question will be answered this summer and here is how you can get tickets.

Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Ticket sales for the Group Stage of EURO 2024 are now closed and it is no longer possible to buy or apply for tickets to watch your country play.

As the tournament progresses and the knockout stages begin, further information will then be provided with regard to ticket availability and venues via this link on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the competition and would like to attend a game, Live Football Tickets have some available for a host of matches at Euro 2024.

In a time where there are a lot of ticket scammers out there, Live Football Tickets offer a variety of seating options and you can buy with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee

How much do Euro 2024 tickets cost?

Based on Euro 2020 prices, Group Stage tickets started at £50 rising to £185 for the best seats.

Once the tournament progresses, UEFA will inform fans of how much tickets will cost for the knockout rounds and this section will be updated once those details are released.

Prices in the resale market on the ticket exchanges can vary considerably and can be more expensive than the face value the ticket was originally sold for. But it can be worth it to see your team!

Which Venues will be hosting matches?

The Olympiastadion Berlin, Cologne Stadium, BVB Stadion Dortmund, Düsseldorf Arena, Frankfurt Arena, Arena AufSchalke, Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Leipzig Stadium, Munich Football Arena & the Stuttgart Arena will be hosting Euro 2024 matches this summer.