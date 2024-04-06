How to buy Europa League tickets to follow Liverpool and West Ham

The quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League get underway next week with Liverpool and West Ham among the teams dreaming of reaching the final in Dublin so here is how to follow the Premier League clubs and get Europa League tickets all the way to the main event in the Irish capital.

Liverpool have had an easy ride in the Europa League this season and that was highlighted during the Reds’ 11-2 aggregate win over Sparta Praha in the Round of 16. West Ham‘s journey to this stage has been a little more difficult having to come through Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg in two rounds of the competition.

Although this is a level below the Champions League, there are some big teams left in the competition with AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Marseille, Atalanta and Roma all left fighting for the Europa League crown.

UEFA Europa League quarter-finals matchups

The draw for the quarter-finals was made on March 15 and the following games were drawn from the pots:

Liverpool vs Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

AC Milan vs Roma

Benfica vs Marseille

The first leg of these ties will take place on 11 April with the return fixture occurring a week later on 18 April – all games will kick off at 8pm (UK time).

Where to purchase Europa League quarter-final tickets?

Tickets for the two legs of the quarter-finals stage have already gone on sale and can be purchased through the websites of each Premier League club.

Liverpool tickets have sold out but any that return for sale can be found here with fans of the club needing a membership and to have recorded a history of games in the European competition.

Prices vary from £9-£54 for the tie at Anfield and €27-€210 for the return leg in Italy, with tickets that become available being found on the Atalanta website.

As for West Ham, tickets for the Bayer Leverkusen game at the London Stadium have sold out but can be found here if any are put back on sale. Prices vary from £15 to £80. As for the game in Germany, none remain but can be accessed on the Bundesliga club’s website if any become available – prices between €8-€70.

With tickets already sold out for all four games, fans can either purchase any remaining hospitality packages through their respective clubs or pick up their tickets through Live Football Tickets.

UEFA Europa League semi-final matchups:

The draw for the semi-finals of the Europa League was made at the same time as the quarter-finals with the winner of match 1 playing the winner of match 3, while the winner of match 4 will play the winner of match 2. This looks as follows:

Benfica or Marseille vs Liverpool or Atalanta

AC Milan or Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham

The first leg of these matches will take place on 2 May, while the second leg occurs a week later on 9 May – all games will kick off at 8pm (UK time).

Where to purchase Europa League semi-final tickets?

Should both clubs advance to the semi-final stage of the Europa League, Liverpool fans will find tickets on the club’s website for both legs.

West Ham supporters can search in the same place with both legs going on sale through the London club’s website.

Should you fail to secure your tickets through both clubs as they will be in high demand given the magnitude of each game, fans can find ticket options for all Europa League semi-final matches on Live Football Tickets.

When does the Europa League final take place?

The 2024 Europa League final takes place in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, May 22 with the match kicking off at 8pm (UK time).

Where to purchase Europa League tickets for the final?

Once the finalists are known, individual club websites are the best place to look for details on how to buy tickets and select your seat.

There is a strong likelihood that both clubs will be operating a system whereby those supporters who have attended the most matches throughout the European season are given priority. There will also be a ballot for a selection of fans, as demand usually outstrips supply.

The official UEFA website will also allow registration for their ticket ballot with details expected to be announced in April, whilst their hospitality packages are already sold out for the final in Dublin.

If you’re unlucky in the ballots, you can still buy tickets – and hospitality packages – through Live Football Tickets.

Their easy-to-use website means supporters are afforded a completely hassle-free experience, and a 150% money-back guarantee is offered on all purchases made.

How much will Europa League final tickets cost?

As a guide, ticket prices for the 2023 Europa League final in Budapest started at €40, with the top-price Category 1 ticket at €150.

Though tickets on the resale market for the 2024 Europa League Final will be expensive, it may be the best way to guarantee your seat in Dublin.