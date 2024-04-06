Frank Lampard shortlisted for surprise managerial job

Former Chelsea midfielder and manager Frank Lampard is reportedly in line to become the manager of the Canadian national team.

Lampard has been unemployed since leaving Chelsea last summer. He was appointed by Todd Boehly as the interim manager in 2023 after the dismissal of Graham Potter but failed to make any significant impact.

In fact, Chelsea experienced a significant dip in form during his tenure, winning only one out of the 11 games he was in charge of.

Frank Lampard shortlisted by the Canadian FA

Despite the recent failed stints at Everton and Chelsea, The Sun reports that the 45-year-old is keen on a return to management, and he could be given an opportunity to do so by the Canadian FA.

He has been shortlisted as the potential new manager following John Herdman’s exit last summer.

However, the report adds that it remains to be seen whether Lampard would be interested in moving abroad. It suggests that he is not in a hurry to return to management, and could be tempted to wait till the end of the season to see if any top-flight jobs become available first.

Lampard is enjoying time away from football as he waits for the right opportunity

In a recent interview, Lampard expressed his enjoyment of spending time with his family during his hiatus from football.

While he indicated a desire to return to management, he emphasized the importance of finding the right opportunity.

He told talkSPORT:

“I’m enjoying being with the family and looking to get back at some point.

“Hopefully something comes up that feels right for me, I’m keen to get working again but as I reiterate, I’m enjoying family life.

“It’s an intense job so when you’re out of it, it’s nice to appreciate being around all my children.

“You love the job. you understand the rigours of it in the modern day. I’ve enjoyed all the clubs I’ve worked with.

“They’ve all been big challenges for different reasons. I enjoy working with players, improve players and the team, so let’s see what comes.”