Fulham are reportedly preparing for a busy summer transfer window.

The Cottagers, according to Football Transfers, have identified three key targets to help reinforce their squad ahead of next season.

Despite enduring a torrid loan spell with West Ham United, Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has emerged as an option for Marco Silva, with the Fulham boss keen to offer the 28-year-old an escape from his Hammers nightmare.

Reportedly deciding against signing the defensive midfielder permanently, David Moyes, according to Football Insider, will send the England international back to the Etihad at the end of the season.

However, with Pep Guardiola unlikely to change his mind and reintegrate the struggling midfielder, the summer window will almost certainly see the former Leeds ace move on.

Fulham latest club to be linked with Kalvin Phillips

And Fulham could be the perfect place to make a fresh start. Building a squad capable of competing for a European spot, Silva, whose side currently sits 13th in the table, will be eager to close the gap on the league’s top seven next season and beyond.

Possibly primed to replace Joao Palhinha, who, despite recently penning a new deal, remains linked with a high profile move abroad, Phillips’ impending availability could prove too good to turn down.

Fulham are likely to face competition from Leeds though. Should Daniel Farke’s side win promotion back to the Premier League, the Yorkshire giants are expected to consider a deal to bring Phillips back to Elland Road.

In addition to Phillips, Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino and Coventry’s Callum O’Hare are also of interest to Fulham.