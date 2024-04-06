(Video) Jean-Philippe Mateta stuns Man City with four-minute opener

Crystal Palace FC Manchester City
Posted by

Jean-Philippe Mateta has fired Crystal Palace into an early lead against defending champions Manchester City in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League matchup.

The Eagles, who are hosting Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners at Selhurst Park, could not have started the game better.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Chelsea looking to raid La Liga giants for 19-year-old prodigy
Liverpool star with 11 goal contributions this season set for bumper new deal
Fulham add Man City midfielder to summer shortlist

Despite being the match’s huge underdogs, Oliver Glasner’s men have come racing out the blocks, and thanks to some brilliant quick one-touch passing, managed to slice the Cityzens open before Mateta beat Stefan Ortega.

Check out the moment the Frenchman scored after just four minutes below.

Pictures from S Premier League Live.

More Stories Jean-Philippe Mateta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.