(Video) Jean-Philippe Mateta stuns Man City with four-minute opener

Jean-Philippe Mateta has fired Crystal Palace into an early lead against defending champions Manchester City in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League matchup.

The Eagles, who are hosting Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners at Selhurst Park, could not have started the game better.

Despite being the match’s huge underdogs, Oliver Glasner’s men have come racing out the blocks, and thanks to some brilliant quick one-touch passing, managed to slice the Cityzens open before Mateta beat Stefan Ortega.

Check out the moment the Frenchman scored after just four minutes below.

Pictures from S Premier League Live.