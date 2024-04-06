Joey Barton takes sly dig at UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Former footballer Joey Barton loves using social media and you can easily judge that with his activity on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The controversial figure has sparked reaction on social media through his tweets about women’s football and pundits in recent months.

Fans have slammed him for his outspoken nature, however, some of the fans have supported him for being honest in his own way.

This time, the former Manchester City and QPR midfielder has gone one step further by taking a dig at United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Joey Barton trolls UK Prime Minister Sunak

The 41-year-old former Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers manager Barton quote tweeted a Sunak tweet and aimed a dig at his cricket skills.

Sunak posted a video of himself playing cricket and tagged the England national cricket team account asking them if he is ready for a call-up.

Barton posted a ruthless reply to the Prime Minister in a tweet that went viral on X.

You must be the only Indian who is shit at cricket. 🏏 Do one @RishiSunak 👍 https://t.co/1l3gY4BuXW — 👑 Joey Barton 👑 (@Joey7Barton) April 5, 2024

The former England midfielder has so far only taken shots at women’s footballers but now he has targeted the Prime Minister.

Legal notifications have also been given to the former Manchester City midfield player for his outspoken behavior, which has occasionally gotten him into problems.

Fans voiced their opinion on the tweet from Joey Barton

A fan on Twitter replied to the tweet by Barton and wrote:

“Barton turning Into my hero. Didn’t love him this much since he was at City.”

Another one wrote:

“Barton for prime minister.”

A third fan wrote:

“Who don’t love Joey Barton he is first class”