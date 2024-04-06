Video: Kai Havertz scores from close range to make it 2-0 against Brighton

Kai Havertz makes it 2-0 to put Arsenal in a comfortable position.

The goal came from a Brighton mistake. Encisco gave away the ball cheaply in his own half, and Odegaard is alert to it as he takes possession before play through Jorginho with a superb pass.

The former Chelsea midfielder finds Havertz with a cross who gets in front of Van Hecke to slot it in from close range.

Watch below:

Arsenal go back top and could stay there

The goal is huge as a win will take them back to the top of the table, one point ahead of Liverpool, who play Manchester United tomorrow.

There is a big chance the Reds will drop points against Erik ten Hag’s United, considering their recent record against them this season. If they do so, it would mean Arsenal will go ahead in the title race with just 7 games left to play.

