(Video) Kevin De Bruyne comes to City’s rescue with stunner against Palace

Crystal Palace FC Manchester City
Posted by

Despite falling behind after just four minutes, Manchester City are back on level terms against Crystal Palace during Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off at Selhurst Park thanks to a stunning strike from Kevin De Bruyne.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta stunned the travelling City fans after the Frenchman beat Stefan Ortega after just a few minutes.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Jean-Philippe Mateta stuns Man City with four-minute opener
Arsenal and Chelsea looking to raid La Liga giants for 19-year-old prodigy
Liverpool star with 11 goal contributions this season set for bumper new deal

However, continuing to poke the bear, Palace have found themselves pegged back after De Bruyne fired in a curled rocket of an effort, leaving Dean Henderson with absolutely no chance.

Check out the moment the world-class Belgian equalised below.

Pictures from S Premier League Live.

More Stories Kevin De Bruyne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.