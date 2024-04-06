(Video) Kevin De Bruyne comes to City’s rescue with stunner against Palace

Despite falling behind after just four minutes, Manchester City are back on level terms against Crystal Palace during Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off at Selhurst Park thanks to a stunning strike from Kevin De Bruyne.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta stunned the travelling City fans after the Frenchman beat Stefan Ortega after just a few minutes.

However, continuing to poke the bear, Palace have found themselves pegged back after De Bruyne fired in a curled rocket of an effort, leaving Dean Henderson with absolutely no chance.

Check out the moment the world-class Belgian equalised below.

Pictures from S Premier League Live.