Summer signing admits to having difficulties under Moyes at West Ham

Last summer was a very fruitful one for West Ham as David Moyes received four big players, however, Konstantinos Mavropanos has admitted that it has taken some time to adjust to the Hammers’ style of play

West Ham would lose Declan Rice to Arsenal but used the money generated by the Englishman’s sale to bring in four important players: Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, Konstantinos Mavropanos and James Ward-Prowse

All four have had good moments at the London Stadium and the Greek defender has now come into his own over the last few months after a slow start.

The 26-year-old arrived in London from Stuttgart, who are not used to playing without the ball, and the centre-back has admitted in a recent interview that it has taken him some time to adjust to Moyes’ defensive tactics.

Konstantinos Mavropanos has taken time to adjust at West Ham

Mavropanos has explained to West Ham’s website how it took him some time to adjust to Moyes’ style of football.

“When you join a new Club it sometimes takes a bit of time to get used to the manager’s philosophy and to get to know your teammates on the pitch,” the defender said.

“But now I feel really good. From my first day here David Moyes has helped me adapt. He’s a great manager and he always does his best for the team, and I’m really happy to have been able to play the last few games in a row for him.”

A lot more is expected to come from the Greek star over the rest of the season and beyond as the centre-back still has a lot more room to develop.