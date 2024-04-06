Exclusive: Not Inzaghi: Liverpool add surprise Serie A coach to managerial shortlist

Liverpool’s search for a new manager to follow Jurgen Klopp continues following Xabi Alonso’s decision to remain with Leverkusen.

Two of the main candidates, for the time being, remain Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi. However, sources close to CaughtOffside have made clear that the Reds are exploring other profiles to broaden their understanding of the market and what they can act upon this summer.

One name understood to be on the Merseysiders’ list is that of Julian Nagelsmann of Germany. The name has been discussed internally at Anfield, whilst Bayern Munich are also thought to be considering a potential return for their title-winning manager.

This heralds a potentially remarkable U-turn from the bosses in Munich, with the club having brutally sacked the 36-year-old to make room for Thomas Tuchel last year.

Next Liverpool manager: Who else could they consider?

One other name CaughtOffside understands has gathered momentum in recent weeks is that of Bologna’s Thiago Motta.

The former footballer turned head coach has made waves in Italy with his incredible performances at the helm of the Serie A outfit. As such, his desirability as a head coach in Europe has considerably improved, leading to Liverpool including him in their managerial shortlist ahead of 2024/25.

It’s currently unclear what the future holds for the Brazilian, though he is thought to find the prospect of a leap to a top European outfit appealing. Certainly, should an exit take place, the 41-year-old would be happy to consider opportunities outside of Italy, despite Juventus’ concrete interest amid efforts to alternatively bring back main candidate Antonio Conte.

Club president Joey Saputo is doing his level best to convince Motta to stay put in Italy.