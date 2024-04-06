Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Brazilian winger Estevao Willian.

The Palmeiras winger is highly rated in South America and Europe. He has been linked with clubs like Chelsea and Barcelona recently. Journalist Rudy Galetti has now revealed that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 16-year-old winger as a potential alternative to Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian could end up leaving the club in the summer and Saudi Arabian clubs are looking to secure his services. Estevao has a big future ahead of him, but he is too young to replace a veteran like Salah. The Egyptian is an elite performer in the Premier League and replacing him will not be easy.

Although the Brazilian winger has the quality to develop into a top-class attacker in the near future, Liverpool need a more established player to replace Salah right now. With that said, the Brazilian would still be a quality long-term investment for the Reds.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona to his signature.

Estevao will add pace, flair and technical ability in the final third. The 16-year-old is capable of operating on either flank and he should be a solid future investment for Liverpool. He has four goals and three assists in 10 appearances this season.

Chelsea and Barcelona want Estevao Willian

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen on the player as well. It is no secret that they need attacking reinforcements and Estevao would be a quality addition. The Blues have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players since their takeover and the Brazilian would add to the pool of young talent at the club.

As far as Barcelona are concerned, they are keen on the Brazilian youngster as well, but they might struggle to compete with the Premier League clubs financially. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to turn down a move to England and join them instead.