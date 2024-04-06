Liverpool willing to smash British transfer record to sign attacker with 77 goals and 72 assists

Liverpool are willing to smash the British transfer record to sign a Mohamed Salah replacement, a fresh report has claimed.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, if Salah leaves Liverpool, they will aim to replace him with a move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr.

It reports that Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all prepared to offer Real £171million to sign the Brazilian.

However, the report further adds that the club has no intention of selling Vinicius, rather, they would like to extend his contract for another 5 years.

Vinicius has scored 18 goals and assisted another 8 in 28 appearances this season for Madrid. In 253 appearances for the Spanish giants, he has 77 goals and 72 assists. (Transfermarkt)

Liverpool could end up cashing in on him this summer

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah was subject to mega bids from Saudi last summer, with the club reportedly rejecting a bid worth £150m from Al Ittihad on deadline day.

With him being out of contract in 2025, and Klopp leaving at the end of the season, there is a big chance he could leave in the upcoming transfer window.

It was recently reported that Michael Edwards is going to prioritise the contract extensions of Van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander Arnold.

However, if the club fails to reach an agreement with him in the summer, they could look to cash in on him rather than risk him leaving on a free the following year.

Salah has been exceptional yet again this season

Mo Salah has once again enjoyed a stellar season, contributing with 22 goals and 13 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

He has reached double figures in assists ang goals consistently since joining Liverpool, with an incredible record of 208 goals and 89 assists in 339 games.