Man City will demand up to £40m for unwanted star, big problem for interested Championship club

Leeds United are dreaming of a romantic reunion with local boy Kalvin Phillips but the price tag Man City will place on the midfielder could be a problem for the Championship club.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League champions want in the region of £30m-£40m for the 28-year-old and Leeds are one team hoping to end the midfielder’s troubles in Manchester.

Phillips left Leeds in 2022 to move to Man City having spent his entire career at Elland Road and played a huge part in their return to the Premier League in 2020. However, his ambitious move has not paid off and the midfielder is currently on loan at West Ham as Pep Guardiola no longer wants him.

David Moyes is a big fan of the England star but he has struggled massively at the London club since making the switch in January.

The report states that the Hammers will not turn his move into a permanent one and that leaves his future uncertain with the summer transfer window approaching.

Clubs will struggle to sign Kalvin Phillips this summer

Another issue clubs will have in trying to sign Phillips is the player’s wages as the Englishman earns a big sum of £150,000k-per-week at Man City.

The 28-year-old will have to take a pay cut if he is to secure a move to a new club ahead of the 2024/25 season as that is a lot to be paying alongside a big transfer fee for a player who is currently underperforming.

The report doesn’t say what other teams are monitoring Phillips’ situation at Man City but the romantic return to Leeds is a storyline many football fans would love to see play out, but that depends on the Yorkshire club’s return to the Premier League.