Exclusive: “Could be perfect” – Mikel Arteta is a big fan of €60m-rated international ace

With a handful of games to go until the end of the current Premier League season, Mikel Arteta can be proud of the fact that his Arsenal side are genuinely in the title race.

This time last season the Gunners were wobbling under the pressure, but that experience seems to have held them in good stead for what was to come in what’s turning out to be an epic campaign.

The signing of Declan Rice has proven to be inspired, as has bringing Kai Havertz across the capital.

Just like countryman Timo Werner, Havertz flopped at Stamford Bridge, but he’s looked an entirely different player under the guidance of the Spaniard.

Indeed, every Arsenal player has a swagger about them at present and if they don’t land the title this season, there appears to be a genuine belief that it’s only a matter of time before they do.

Mikel Arteta remains keen on Zubimendi

Liverpool may struggle after this season as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement may take time to get his ideas across, whilst Man City, though expected to be there or thereabouts, might find next season a bridge too far – particularly if they win a record fourth consecutive title in 2023/24.

The Gunners have a brilliant squad already, but if they can add players to it to improve it, they will.

One such player would be Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

“Martin Zubimendi remains one of the most sought-after players in Europe,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Let me clarify first of all that Zubimendi is not desperate to leave Real Sociedad and is very happy there. He loves the city and loves the club.

“A big money bid could see him leave the club and his contract has a release clause of €60m.

“From what I’m hearing, Mikel Arteta is still a big fan of the player and believes he could be perfect for any club around the world.

“Another club following the Zubimendi situation was Bayern. From what I heard, in case Xabi Alonso was going to accept the job, Zubimendi was going to be one of their main targets in the summer transfer window.

“For Barcelona, at the moment I’m still told that Xavi is also a big fan of the player but in terms of the plan, the board haven’t started talks for Zubimendi.”

It’s clear that any deal to land Zubimendi isn’t going to be straightforward, however, both he and Arteta were born in Donostia, San Sebastian, and that could tip the balance in terms of a move, if the player finally accepts that he will play elsewhere.

That trump card, as well as Arteta’s man-management and brilliant way of understanding football will certainly be a persuasive argument and if, ultimately, Zubimendi decides to stay put, there’s a strong likelihood that he’ll then see out his entire career at La Real.