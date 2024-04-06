This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Pochettino and ten Hag need to turn things around… quickly

The situation that both Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag find themselves in is quite similar, obviously with some differences.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are definitely not discussing a replacement for the Argentinian or the Dutchman now, but they will assess the situation at the end of the season.

It’s not something imminent or already decided, but it’s clear that the owners want to see good results from now to the end of the season.

Not just Amorim in the frame at Liverpool

Again, I keep repeating I’m not aware of any contacts between Roberto De Zerbi and Liverpool – at least not so far. It’s completely quiet on that one.

On Ruben Amorim, he remains the main name on Liverpool’s list for the role – but he is not the only one.

Nothing is done or decided yet.

Liverpool are still discussing the situation internally but they have made contact to be aware of Amorim’s situation, as reported days ago.

Werner needs to wait until May for Spurs decision

Timo Werner is clear; he wants to stay at Tottenham, but Spurs will decide what they want to do closer to the end of the season, not now.

There’s nothing we can add in terms of news as it’s the club’s stance and we can’t do anything about that.

Spurs want to take their time and discuss things probably around May.

Werner is happy at Tottenham, but it’s up to the club.

Palace won’t make it easy for Guehi

Palace will consider only important proposals, not normal ones, for Marc Guehi and any other star players. It certainly won’t be easy to sign players from them.

At this stage I’m not aware of negotiations for Guehi so far with any club, but his name has been on the lists of multiple clubs for a long time so could be one to watch in the summer surely.

Arteta remains a big fan of Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi remains one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Let me clarify first of all that Zubimendi is not desperate to leave Real Sociedad and is very happy there. He loves the city and loves the club.

A big money bid could see him leave the club and his contract has a release clause of €60m.

From what I’m hearing, Mikel Arteta is still a big fan of the player and believes he could be perfect for any club around the world.

Another club following the Zubimendi situation was Bayern. From what I heard, in case Xabi Alonso was going to accept the job, Zubimendi was going to be one of their main targets in the summer transfer window.

For Barcelona, at the moment I’m still told that Xavi is also a big fan of the player but in terms of the plan, the board haven’t started talks for Zubimendi.

I keep repeating that Barça also love different kinds of players for that position – for example, Amadou Onana from Everton.

Is Bernardo Silva Barcelona bound?

Bernardo Silva has been on Barcelona’s list for a long time and it’s important to say that he was also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

They really tried in different ways to sign Bernardo but there was no chance, and then Manchester City extended his contract with a release clause of €50m.

So let’s see what’s going to happen for Bernardo and whether Barcelona come back in for him.

For sure it’s gonna be one to watch and it’s obviously up to the player – who João Félix would love to see at Barcelona.

No change on Osimhen but Chelsea waiting in the wings

I’m always receiving many questions about Victor Osimhen but at the moment, nothing is close to being completed.

The expectation around Napoli is still for Osimhen to leave in the summer, he’s not staying and they are already looking for alternatives.

Let me repeat once again that Chelsea have not changed their position on Victor Osimhen but they will wait to understand their Financial Fair Play situation so they know how much they can really spend on the striker.

The deal doesn’t just depend on the player’s salary, but also a signing-on fee, commissions, a really expensive release clause of between €120m/€130m… there are a lot of things to clarify.

Chelsea want to make sure that they will have the budget clear before negotiating.

Sergio Ramos

Honestly, I don’t have any new information on Sergio Ramos’ situation with Sevilla despite what’s being reported in Spanish media.

He will meet with the Sevilla board at the end of the season to discuss his future and club plans, then he will decide.

There are still no discussions ongoing with MLS or Saudi clubs, and the last contacts were in 2023.