Exclusive: “It’s clear that the owners want…” – Pochettino and ten Hag feeling the heat says Romano

When Chelsea hosted Man United earlier this week, it brought the problems that Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag have into sharp focus.

The Argentinian and the Dutchman have struggled to impose their will on their respective sides, with results and standards of performance nowhere close to what’s expected from these two great clubs.

In terms of position in the Premier League, the Red Devils are slightly better off, whilst both can still end the season well if they can win the FA Cup.

Chelsea run the risk of not having European football for a second season running if they don’t win the world’s oldest cup competition, given that they’re well outside of a finish in the European places at the moment.

Pochettino and ten Hag must get results

United will struggle to get into the Champions League though could secure a Europa League spot if results pick up in their final few games.

Given how poorly they performed in the Champions League this season, it’s arguable that the second-tier competition is more suited to the level at this stage.

In any event, if things don’t pick up over the next eight or nine games, both managers could find themselves out on their ear come the end of the season.

“The situation that both Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag find themselves in is quite similar, obviously with some differences,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Both Chelsea and Manchester United are definitely not discussing a replacement for the Argentinian or the Dutchman now, but they will assess the situation at the end of the season.

“It’s not something imminent or already decided, but it’s clear that the owners want to see good results from now to the end of the season.”

It could be argued that Pochettino in particular deserves a little more time in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

Since taking over the club, Todd Boehly has fired Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, both of whom were highly rated before moving to West London.

Frank Lampard’s subsequent caretaker tenure was an absolute car crash, and Pochettino era has been dominated by a transfer merry-go-round and an unbelievable amount of injuries.

Ten Hag, on the other hand, had a brilliant first season at Old Trafford but he too has seen his squad hampered by injuries in 2023/24.

There’s an argument that both deserve a little longer to prove themselves but such is the immediacy of football nowadays, that it’s a scenario unlikely to occur.