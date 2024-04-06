27-year-old admits he is open to leaving West Ham United this summer

A lot of West Ham fans would have been excited with the arrival of Thilo Kehrer from PSG back in 2022 but the defender is now open to leaving the Premier League club this summer.

The Hammers signed the 27-year-old as part of a £10.1m deal from the Ligue 1 champions with the defender penning a four-year contract with a two-year option at the London Stadium.

However, it looks like Kehrer won’t see the end of that deal after the German international left West Ham for AS Monaco in January having fallen down the pecking order and the French side have the option to make the switch permanent at the end of the season.

The Hammers loanee has impressed since arriving in Monaco, starting nine league games and registering a single assist, but no decision has yet been made on his future although the 27-year-old has admitted he is open to a permanent move.

“It is something that I am open to [leaving West Ham], otherwise, I wouldn’t have come here in this way, with the purchase option. We will see how it goes,” Kehrer said in a recent interview with Get French Football News.

“There aren’t any discussions yet. It’s just the season that matters, the results and the team. The rest will come after.”

With the player playing well and happy at Monaco, it is hard to see the defender returning to West Ham in the summer. If it is not Monao, then the German star is likely to go elsewhere and West Ham will be looking for a decent fee to help fund their own transfer window.