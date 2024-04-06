Exclusive: Timo Werner has made a decision on his future but it might not suit Tottenham

When Tottenham Hotspur signed Timo Werner on loan earlier this season, there’s likely to have been more than a few raised eyebrows.

The German flopped remarkably badly during his last stint in the Premier League at Chelsea, and things hadn’t got any better since he returned to RB Leipzig.

Ange Postecoglou was given the benefit of the doubt, however, given how well he’d taken to the hot-seat at White Hart Lane, and once again his hunch has been proved right.

Timo Werner decision won’t be made until the summer

Even if Werner hasn’t been brilliant, he certainly hasn’t been as poor as he was at Stamford Bridge, and he’s offered Spurs a genuine alternative up front.

It’s easy, therefore, to understand exactly why the player is happy in North London and wants to continue at the club.

Unfortunately for him, it isn’t his decision, and Tottenham will want to be absolutely sure that they’re making the right decision before signing him on a permanent deal.

“Timo Werner is clear; he wants to stay at Tottenham, but Spurs will decide what they want to do closer to the end of the season, not now,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“There’s nothing we can add in terms of news as it’s the club’s stance and we can’t do anything about that.

“Spurs want to take their time and discuss things probably around May.

“Werner is happy at Tottenham, but it’s up to the club.”

So far, Werner has two goals and three assists from seven starts and just 618 minutes total per WhoScored.

That’s a reasonable enough return for a player that’s arguably finding his feet again in the English top-flight.

He’s playing with the confidence that was seen in his game during his first spell at Leipzig, and with a few more games under his belt until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, there’s no reason why he can’t be considered for the German Euro 2024 squad.

From Postecoglou’s point of view, he’s already shown on more than one occasion that if something doesn’t serve him he isn’t interested.

He will be forensic in looking at the detail before recommending to Daniel Levy whether he wants the club to commit funds for the striker.