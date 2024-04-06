Tottenham facing increased transfer pressure as Inter Milan close in on striker target

Albert Gudmundsson is attracting considerable attention from Premier League clubs like Tottenham ahead of the summer window.

Spurs’ keen interest in signing a new striker for the following campaign has been well-documented and the Genoa man is very much on their shortlist.

That said, the club currently appears to be prioritising Santiago Gimenez amid contact with Feyenoord for several weeks now to resolve the financial components of a potential deal.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have claimed that, should an agreement not be reached with the Mexican forward, Gudmundsson would be the club’s next real target.

Competition for Gudmundsson

Tottenham will have to bear in mind that they are not the only outfit in pursuit of the Icelandic attacker.

Inter Milan have already taken important steps with both the player and Genoa and aren’t deemed far from finalising an agreement in principle with the 26-year-old and his entourage. Further contact is expected in the coming weeks to discuss the financials of a potential deal.

The Rossoblu, on their part, have enquired about Mattia Zanotti (now on loan at St. Gallen in Switzerland) with Djed Spence not currently convincing. Zanotti could, perhaps, be included in a deal to lower Gudmundsson’s asking price.

Inter Milan lead the race but Tottenham, other English top-flight outfits and some teams in Italy can continue to have some hope.