Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be offered a bumper new contract at the club.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 25-year-old is keen to extend his stay at the Premier League club.

Alexander-Arnold has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and he has been a key player for them in recent years. Liverpool will be hoping to keep him at the club for as long as possible and it is no surprise that they are planning to offer him a lucrative contract. He is one of the best players at the club and the boyhood Liverpool fan is widely regarded as a future captain.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has firmly established himself as a world-class player in his role and Liverpool will need to hold on to players of his quality if they want to win major trophies in the coming seasons.

Apart from his defensive qualities, Alexander-Arnold is exceptional going forward and he has two goals and nine assists to his name in all competitions this season.

Alexander-Arnold deserves a lucrative Liverpool contract

The 25-year-old is entering his peak years and he could improve further with experience. He is likely to be an indispensable asset for Liverpool in the coming seasons and he deserves a lucrative contract at the club.

He has been a key part of the squad that has one every single trophy under Jurgen Klopp. It will be interesting to see if all parties can secure an agreement quickly.

Apart from Trent Alexander Arnold, Liverpool should look to secure the long term futures of club captain Virgil van Dihk and Mohamed Salah as well.