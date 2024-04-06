Watch: James Ward-Prowse scores directly from the corner to win it for West Ham

West Ham came back from behind to win 2-1 against Wolves earlier today. 

Wolves took the lead in the 33rd minute from the spot after Emerson conceded a penalty at the back.

However, Emerson made up for his mistake late in the second half, helping West Ham win the penalty in the 71st minute, which Lucas Paqueta expertly scored.

And almost 10 minutes later, West Ham found the winner with James Ward-Prowse scoring directly from the corner.

The wind plays a big role as his inswinging corner goes over the head of everyone and into the back of the net.

Watch the winner below:

